Democratic Rep. Marcia Fudge read a constituent’s letter on the House floor Tuesday that called President Trump’s supporters “racist” and “just plain dumb.”

Ms. Fudge said the letter was written by Pastor Dr. Ronald S. Williams, who described Mr. Trump a “mobster,” a “con man” and a “gangster.”

“It is glaringly apparent that many who support the present administration are either racist, steeped in religious beliefs, ignorant, or, as my mother used to say, just plain dumb,” the Ohio congresswoman read.

“They have chosen to support a president who has a proven record of being sexually condescending to women, will not oppose the resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate organizations, is indecisive, is condescending to anyone who challenge him, and hides behind his Twitter account rather than dealing with the real issues in our country and around the world,” Ms. Fudge continued. “And to put icing on this cake, he is a proven liar.”

Democratic Rep. Marc Veasey, who was presiding over the House at the time, reminded Ms. Fudge after she finished the letter that “remarks and debate may not engage in personalities towards the president, including by repeating remarks made elsewhere that would be improper if spoken in the member’s own words.”

“Are we in order here, or what are we doing?” added Republican Rep. Larry Bucshon.

“You’re out of order,” he told Ms. Fudge.

“And so are you,” Ms. Fudge fired back at Mr. Bucshon.

Ms. Fudge’s remarks begin at about the 24-minute mark.

