Navy officials are preparing to christen the newest littoral combat ship (LCS) into the fleet this week, designed to bolster U.S. capabilities in carrying out near-shore operations.
The new ship will be named the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul, Navy officials said Wednesday. It will be the 11th Freedom-class to enter into the Navy fleet since the LCS program’s inception in 2002.
The christening ceremony will take place at the Marinette shipyard in Wisconsin, service leaders said in a statement. Wisconsin Democrat Rep. Betty McCollum and Deputy Undersecretary of the Navy Jodi Greene will attend the ceremony on June 15.
Two Independence-class versions of the LCS and a single Freedom-class LCS will deploy to the Atlantic Ocean earlier this year, marking the first new deployments of the next-generation warship since 2016.
In 2016, Navy leaders ordered a service-wide stand down of the entire LCS fleet in the wake of several high-profile failures at sea. Four American sailors were killed that year, the result of engineering failure aboard both versions of the warship.
