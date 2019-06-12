PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities have identified the suspect accused of killing a man at a west Phoenix nail salon last week.
Phoenix police say Dwayne Tyjuan Jamerson is wanted in the June 5 killing of 45-year-old Dung Tang inside Idol Nails and Spa.
Jamerson reportedly robbed the salon at gunpoint and then allegedly shot Tang before leaving the salon with a purse.
Police say anyone who has information about the case can call Phoenix police or the Silent Witness program.
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
