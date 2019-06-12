LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky deputy shot and paralyzed by police during an arrest says he was more concerned about getting shot by the inexperienced officers than the “actual bad guys.”

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Scott County Deputy Jaime Morales’ concerns are detailed in a state police file on the September shooting. The newspaper recently obtained the file through a public records request.

Morales was shot while assisting other departments arrest Florida robbery suspect Edward Reynolds, who was armed and killed. An investigation found he never fired his weapon. Morales told investigators that the officers didn’t have the tactical experience to be at the high-stress scene.

The case file says that state police investigators won’t say which officer shot Morales without studying the bullet, which is still lodged in Morales spine.

___

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.