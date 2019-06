RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy has been shot and his attacker killed in a confrontation sparked by a domestic disturbance call.

The Sheriff’s Department says deputies were sent to Cedarwood Drive in the Lake Hills area near Lake Mathews shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The department says during the investigation, a suspect shot at and hit a deputy. Deputies fired back, killing the suspect.

The deputy was taken to a hospital. There’s no immediate word on his condition but video showed him apparently alert as he was taken to the emergency room.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.