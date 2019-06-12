Rod Rosenstein on Wednesday hit back at Democratic critics who turned on him after joined Attorney General William P. Barr in concluding President Trump should not be charged with obstruction of justice.

“My new partisan critics share something in common with my old partisan critics:They refuse to accept that a rule-of-law system values process and most just outcomes,” the former deputy attorney general said in a speech before the Maryland Bar Association.

During his tumultuous tenure at the helm of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, Mr. Rosenstein endured a barrage of arrows from Mr. Trump’s allies. They drew up articles of impeachment while portraying him as a partisan determined to ensnare the president.

Mr. Rosenstein then became the target of Democrats’ ire after he joined Mr. Barr in concluding the president did not conspire with Russia and should not be charged with obstruction of justice.

In his speech Wednesday, Mr. Rosenstein said it wasn’t his job to appease either party.

“My job was to conduct a fair and thorough investigation and apply the Principles of Federal Prosecution. I did my job” he said.

Yet, Mr. Rosenstein said that wasn’t good enough for his critics.

“Not everybody was happy with my decisions, in case you did not notice,” he said.

“Some people complained when we opened the special counsel investigation. Other people complained when we closed the investigation. Some were upset that we prosecuted anyone. Others were upset we did not prosecute everyone,” Mr. Rosenstein continued.

