ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis police are investigating another shooting death of a child - the third this week.
Police say 16-year-old Myiesha Cannon was found just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death has not been ruled a homicide. Detectives are still investigating what happened.
An 11-year-old girl died Monday night after being shot in the head. That death also has been labeled suspicious and is still under investigation.
A 3-year-old girl was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting that also left a second child critically injured. No arrests have been made.
