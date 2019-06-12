Rep. Tom Reed swiped at House Democrats Wednesday for their continued investigations into President Trump, saying it’s distracting Congress from helping the American people.

On CNN’s “Newsroom” show, the New York Republican was asked about Mr. Trump asserting executive privilege over a host of documents related to the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

“Obviously, this is probably going to end up in litigation, this is going to bog us down here on Congress, and the people who lose in this are the American people. We’re not legislating to solve this problem, we’re getting bogged down in these investigations,” he said.

“We’re going to have this dispute between Congress and the White House. It’s a long-standing dispute, but at the end of the day, the people that lose are the American people because now we’re focused on investigation,” Mr. Reed said. “If that’s the mission of this new majority in the House or Representatives, I guess that’s what they’re going to do, but I want to respond to things that impact people on a day-to-day basis.”

The Trump administration asserted executive privilege over the documents prior to the House Oversight and Reform Committee voting to hold both Attorney General William P. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in civil contempt.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.