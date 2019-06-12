President Trump admitted Wednesday that some news photographers got the better of him by deciphering the text of his secret agreement with Mexico on a piece of paper that he’d waved at journalists.

“You were able to read it through the sunlight,” Mr. Trump told reporters at a press conference a bit sheepishly. “That was not anticipated.”

On Tuesday, addressing criticism that his deal with Mexico on border security and tariffs was meaningless, the president had pulled out a folded one-page sheet of paper from his jacket and waved it several times in front of a pack of journalists.

“I just give you my word, inside here … is the agreement,” he said at the time. “That’s the agreement that everybody says I don’t have.”

Some pundits and critics then mocked Mr. Trump, saying the paper was probably blank.

The president said he would “love” to show the actual text of the agreement to journalists, “but you will freeze action it, you will stop it, you will analyze it…”

Turns out, he was right. Photographers were able to enlarge pictures of the folded document, illuminated by sunlight. Portions of the text were clearly legible.

“The Government of Mexico will take all necessary steps under domestic law to bring the agreement into force with a view to ensuring that the agreement will enter into force within 45 days,” it reads in part.

The president marveled to reporters on Wednesday, “It was closed, and you were able to read it through the sunlight. I did not do that on purpose.”

