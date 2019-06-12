President Trump said Wednesday he’ll likely agree to move 2,000 troops in Europe to Poland at the request of President Andrzej Duda, who met with Mr. Trump at the White House.

Mr. Trump said the move “would certainly be a statement” by the U.S., and that the troops would probably be shifted from countries such as Germany, which is host to about 52,000 U.S. troops. He emphasized the U.S. would not be deploying additional troops to Europe.

As for rumors that a new military installation in Poland would be named “Fort Trump,” the president downplayed the suggestion.

“That’s all I need — more ‘Trump,’” the president said. “That’s up to them.”

