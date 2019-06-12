President Trump arranged a flyover by an F-35 fighter jet at the White House Wednesday afternoon for his guest, the president of Poland, as the leaders signed a new military agreement.

The military plane flew low in two passes over the restricted airspace of the South Lawn for Mr. Trump and Polish president Andrzej Duda, who signed a deal minutes earlier for more U.S. troops to be deployed to the eastern European nation. The leaders stepped outside the White House to watch the fighter jets roar overhead at very low altitude.

Poland also is moving to purchase new F-35s from the U.S.

White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley said the U.S. welcomed the opportunity for a Defense department demonstration by “pilots to showcase the F-35 while logging required training hours.

