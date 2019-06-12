TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - A Tucson man has been convicted in the 2017 death of his former girlfriend.
A Pima County jury on Tuesday found Mario Jesus Dorame guilty of first-degree murder domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, abandoning a dead body and tampering with physical evidence.
The 45-year-old Dorame is scheduled to be sentenced on July 12.
Tucson police were asked to do a welfare check and found the body of 52-year-old Maria Dolores Escobedo inside Dorame’s home in October 2017.
Police say the body had obvious signs of trauma.
An arrest warrant was issued for Dorame.
He was captured after a 45-day manhunt by police and federal authorities in November 2017.
