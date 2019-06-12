The international agency that had ordered a gate be permanently kept open on the privately-built border wall in New Mexico has backed off on that demand.

The International Boundary and Water Commission, which handles waterway issues between the U.S. and Mexico, said in a letter Tuesday night that the gate, part of the half-mile We Build the Wall barrier near Sunland Park, will be locked at least some of the time.

The U.S. section of the commission “will lock the privately-owned gate on federal property at night effective immediately due to security concerns,” the panel wrote.

The gate, which was built on about 33 feet of federal property, had cut off official access to two waterways and public access to a U.S.-Mexico border monument — all without proper advance permitting, the Commission charged, which had prompted its earlier order that the gate be opened permanently.

We Build the Wall declared victory Wednesday.

“Thank you IBWC for your dedication to allow us to protect the citizens of Sunland Park and El Paso,” Brian Kolfage, president and founder of We Build the Wall, wrote on Twitter.

The Commission concluded its letter by offering to work with We Build the Wall on the gate.

“When the proper documentation is received for the permit, USIBWC will continue to process the permit application,” the Commission wrote.

