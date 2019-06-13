A tight-lipped Amanda Knox, the American onetime student who was at the center of an international soap opera over charges she murdered her roommate while participating in a college exchange program in Italy in 2011, has returned to Italy on Thursday for the first time since her 2011 acquittal, according to news reports.

In 2007, Ms. Knox and her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, were arrested as suspects in the murder of Meredith Kercher, a 21-year-old Briton. Ms. Kercher was found dead under a blanket in the room she shared with Ms. Knox. Itallian investigators said she was found nude with her throat slit and had been sexually assaulted.

British tabloids quickly focused on the woman they dubbed “Foxy Knoxy” as the likely culprit and reported every turn in the convoluted prosecution.

Ms. Knox and Mr. Sollecito were held in jail for four years during their trial but were ultimately found not guilty. Rudy Guede from the Ivory Coast is currently serving a 16-year murder sentence for Ms. Kercher’s death.

The Associated Press reported that Ms. Knox returned to Italy to be a part of a panel discussion about wrongful convictions on Saturday. Her return comes as Europe’s human rights court ordered Italy to pay Ms. Knox $20,000 for damages earlier this year.

Before she left for Italy, she wrote an essay entitled, “Your Content, My Life,” in which she explains her decision to participate in the panel and how the media sensationalized “an already sensational and utterly unjustified story.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.