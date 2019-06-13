By - Associated Press - Thursday, June 13, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police are investigating vandalism that left satanic messages spray-painted on walls and doors off a church.

Police were collecting evidence Thursday at Flowing Wells Assembly of God church.

No immediate arrest was made and police said they wanted to hear from anybody with information.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide