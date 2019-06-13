Rep. Katherine Clark on Thursday called on Republicans to assist Democrats in preventing foreign interference in U.S. elections.

“We need for our partners, our colleagues across the aisle to join us,” the Massachusetts Democrat said on CNN’s “New Day.” “Where is the outrage? We have passed a bill in H.R. 1 that will protect just our voting and our elections from just this kind of foreign interference. It is sitting at the Senate door. We need the Senate to do their jobs. We need Republicans to join us and say ‘this is unacceptable, and we must stand for the Constitution.’”

Ms. Clark also reacted to President Trump telling ABC News he would take foreign dirt on 2020 opponents and that it would not constitute collusion in U.S. elections.

“It really underlines the importance of us continuing to be aggressive and getting these facts out to the American people,” she said. “We’re having the hearings and we need to pursue this. We need to take our ability, our responsibility under the constitution for oversight and investigation so deadly seriously, and we need to make the case about this president and this administration.”

