SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) - One of the suspects being sought in the shooting of former Red Sox superstar David Ortiz is believed to be the same man who’s wanted by Pennsylvania authorities on a charge of attempted homicide.

Luis Rivas-Clase, 31, is charged in an April 2018 shooting in Reading. The victim, who was shot in the lower back, told authorities that Rivas-Clase threatened to have him killed a few days before the shooting, according to the Berks County sheriff’s office.

Pennsylvania authorities released a mug shot of Rivas-Clase that strongly resembles the suspect in an image provided by Dominican authorities, who provided the same name but without the hyphen listed in U.S. court documents.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Thursday that based on the images in the mug shots, and the name match, he believes it’s the same suspect. He said confirmation would have to come through a fingerprint match.

In any event, Pennsylvania authorities don’t expect to see Rivas-Clase back in Pennsylvania to face trial anytime soon, if ever.

“Since this individual would be subject to charges in the Dominican Republic, the chance of us getting him back is frankly far-fetched,” he told The Associated Press.

Rivas-Clase separately faces charges stemming from an October traffic stop in Reading. Police charged him with providing false identification to law enforcement and driving without a license. Bail was set at $10,000. Records show a bail bondsman posted bond on Nov. 29.

Rivas-Clase skipped bail and was subsequently declared a fugitive, according to an online docket.

A message was left for his attorney in that case. Court records do not list an attorney in the Pennsylvania attempted homicide case.

