Former University of Maryland basketball player Damonte Dodd was found not guilty on Thursday of all four charges related to a rape accusation leveled against him last year.

Dodd was accused of forcing an intoxicated woman to have sexual intercourse with him against her will in the early-morning hours of Nov. 1, 2017.

Charges of second-degree rape and assault were brought against Dodd last July. Dodd claimed the sex was consensual, according to a police report.

On the fourth day of the trial for former Maryland basketball player Damonte Dodd, a jury found him not guilty on all four charges stemming from an alleged rape in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2017. — Ben Cooper (@ben_coops) June 13, 2019

The trial lasted four days and took place in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

Dodd was a 6-foot-11 center for the Terrapins from 2013 to 2017.

