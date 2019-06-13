Former University of Maryland basketball player Damonte Dodd was found not guilty on Thursday of all four charges related to a rape accusation leveled against him last year.
Dodd was accused of forcing an intoxicated woman to have sexual intercourse with him against her will in the early-morning hours of Nov. 1, 2017.
Charges of second-degree rape and assault were brought against Dodd last July. Dodd claimed the sex was consensual, according to a police report.
The trial lasted four days and took place in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.
Dodd was a 6-foot-11 center for the Terrapins from 2013 to 2017.
