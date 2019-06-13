The Democratic National Committee announced the 20 candidates that have qualified for the first presidential debate this month in Miami - a list that doesn’t including Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana.
The DNC required that debate participants register at least 1 percent in three different polls or raise $65,000 in small dollar donations from at least 200 voters in 20 states.
Fourteen of the candidates met both thresholds.
They are: former Vice President Joseph R. Biden; New Jersey Sen Cory Booker of New Jersey, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former Housing Secretary Julian Casro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; California Sen. Kamala Harris; Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Minnesota Sen,. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; author Marianne Williamson; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.
The remaining participants met one of the yardsticks: Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; New York Mayor Bill De Blasio; former Maryland Rep. John Delaney; former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper; Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan; and California Rep. Eric Swalwell.
The participants will be split into two groups that will debate on back-to-back nights in Miami June 26 and June 27.
Mr. Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam missed out on invites.
