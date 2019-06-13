President Trump knocked Democrats Thursday for voting to hold Attorney General William P. Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress.

“Unrelated to Russia, Russia, Russia (although the Radical Left doesn’t use the name Russia anymore since the issuance of the Mueller Report), House Committee now plays the seldom used ‘Contempt’ card on our great A.G. & Sec. of Commerce - this time on the Census,” he tweeted.

“Dems play a much tougher game than the Republicans did when they had the House Majority. Republicans will remember,” he said.

Mr. Trump then quoted Fox News TV legal analyst David Bruno, saying, ” ‘This has already been argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, but the House doesn’t want to wait. This is a common thread between all of the Committees - do whatever you can to embarrass the Trump Administration (and Republicans), attack the Trump Administration. This is campaigning by the Dems.’ Attorney David Bruno. So true! In the meantime they are getting NO work done on Drug Pricing, Infrastructure & many other things.”



The House Oversight and Reform Committee voted Wednesday to hold Mr. Barr and Mr. Ross in contempt of Congress over a census citizenship question.

Minutes before the House Oversight committee could subpoena the materials, the Trump administration asserted executive privilege over the documents regarding a proposed citizenship question being added to the 2020 census.

Democrats have argued the question will scare both legal and illegal Hispanic residents from replying to the census and lead to an inaccurate count.

A decision on the legality of the question is expected to be handed down by the Supreme Court before the end of June.



