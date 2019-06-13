First son Donald Trump Jr. teased a possible endorsement of the primary challenger for GOP Rep. Justin Amash, the lone Republican to call for an impeachment inquiry into the president.

“See you soon Justin… I hear Michigan is beautiful during primary season,” Mr. Trump Jr. tweeted Thursday, responding to recent poll numbers showing the incumbent representative trailing behind his opponent by 16 points.

Mr. Amash swiped back, jokingly referencing the emails Mr. Trump Jr. sent when he was offered dirt on Hillary in June of 2016 that would lead to the infamous Trump Tower meeting.

“[I]f it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer,” Mr. Amash said, Mr. Trump Jr.’s verbatim response when asked if he would like documents that would “incriminate Hillary” and be “useful to your father.”

Mr. Trump Jr.’s comments come after a Politico report found that President Trump has allegedly discussed endorsing a Republican primary challenger to Mr. Amash after the congressman said the president engaged in “impeachable conduct.”

Mr. Amash said to The Hill Wednesday he is not worried about his reelection chances.

“I’ve spent my whole time in office under fire from different people, so it doesn’t worry me. I’ve had multiple elections where people thought I was the underdog and won by large margins. I don’t really worry about any of that stuff,” he said.

“I have a lot of confidence in what I’m doing, in the American people, and especially the people in my district, First I’m not going to lose, and second, I don’t have any regrets about doing the right thing. I didn’t run for office to sell out my principles to the party or to any one person,” Mr. Amash said.

He also said, “when I run for something, I run to win” and added that when it comes to a presidential bid, he hasn’t “ruled anything out.”

