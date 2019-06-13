President Trump pushed back on reports Thursday that his administration’s own internal polling shows him trailing behind for the 2020 election, adding polls showing him losing “don’t exist.”

In a far-reaching interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America,” George Stephanopoulos asked about a New York Times report that found the president losing to 2020 Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden in the White House’s own polls.

“No. My polls show me I’m winning everywhere,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Stephanopoulos said, “We’ve all seen these reports that 15 out of 17 states you spent two million on a poll and you’re behind in 15 and 17 states.”

“Nobody showed you those polls because those polls don’t exist, George. Those polls don’t exist. You mean I’m losing in 15 out of 17 states? Those polls don’t exist,” the president said. “I just had a meeting with a person who’s a pollster, and I’m winning everywhere.”

However, Mr. Trump “wanted to know more” so he asked ABC’s cameras to be turned off so he could make an off-the-record call to his campaign manager Brad Parscale.

During a follow-up interview the next day, Mr. Trump cited GMA’s “phony polls” and chastised Mr. Stephanopoulos for “not doing anything about it.”

Mr. Stephanopoulos asked, “Why does it bother you so much?”

“Because it’s untrue. I like the truth. You know, I’m actually a very honest guy,” the president said.

Mr. Trump made news Wednesday after a clip from the same ABC interview aired where he said he would take information from foreigners and would not constitute collusion in U.S. elections.

“It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it,” he said.

