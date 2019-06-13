He’s only trying to finish the work of the 32nd president.

That is what Sen. Bernard Sanders says in regard to his quest for the White House and his zeal for democratic socialism. The Vermont independent now cites the legacy of Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

“I am proposing we complete the unfinished work of FDR and the Democratic Party by putting forth a 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights,” Mr. Sanders advised his followers in a dramatic new message, which provides them with a petition, plus a public vow to support this push.

“These rights include quality health care, a complete education, a good job that pays a living wage, affordable housing, a secure retirement and a clean environment. While the Bill of Rights protects us from the tyranny of an oppressive government, many in the establishment would like the American people to submit to the tyranny of oligarchs, multinational corporations, Wall Street banks, and billionaires,” Mr. Sanders said.

“In 1944, Roosevelt proposed an economic bill of rights, because he knew that there cannot be true freedom without economic security. He was not able to enact it before his death. Seventy-five years later, that job falls to us,” he concludes.

A REPUBLICAN DREAM TEAM

The Democratic presidential debates are fast approaching — they are less than two weeks off, set to take place over two nights in Miami during the last week of June. The 20 Democratic hopefuls will be moderated by NBC regulars Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt and Chuck Todd, plus MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Univision’s Jose Diaz-Balart. The DNC announced the field Thursday, with Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana and Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts being the highest-profile omissions.

Meanwhile, some Republicans wonder whether the moderators will be fair and compelling. And one Fox News Channel host in particular has a clear suggestion for the Democrats when the time comes for future debates — and it includes talk-radio kingpins Rush Limbaugh and Mark Levin.

“I think me, Rush and Levin can host a debate, we’d do a great job. I think we’d be a great team,” Sean Hannity said to Joe Concha, The Hill’s canny media analyst.

“That would be interesting to watch,” Mr. Concha replied.

WESTERN CONSERVATIVES TO GATHER IN FORCE

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson will address the Western Conservative Summit next month. The two-day gathering will be staged in Denver by Colorado Christian University and is billed as the “largest conservative gathering outside Washington, D.C.” The theme this year is “Defending Religious Freedom and America’s First Amendment.”

This will mark the fourth year in a row that a member of the Trump administration has addressed the summit. The 60-person speakers roster includes the likes of Sen. Josh Hawley, Missouri Republican; Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton; former special counsel Ken Starr; and Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt.

THE $16 BILLION FATHER’S DAY

In the mayhem of modern life comes good news: Americans will break the record this year when it comes to honoring their fathers. Some serious cash is involved here: Total spending for the holiday is estimated to reach and all-time high of $16 billion, says the National Retail Federation — up almost a billion from last year’s $15.3 billion.

In addition, 76% of Americans will celebrate Father’s Day. And they will indeed celebrate their father or stepfather, husband, son, grandfather, brother, godfather, friend or other relative, the organization says.

“Fathers, husbands and sons can expect to feel the love. Over the past decade, spending on Father’s Day gifts has increased significantly,” says Matthew Shay, the retail group’s CEO.

There’s definitely a Dad Bump at work here. Father’s Day spending has grown 70% in the last decade, particularly among the often elusive millennial set.

“Consumers ages 35-44 plan to spend the most at an average $197.66, over $100 more than this age group spent 10 years ago,” the group said.

IMMIGRATION REALITY CHECK

“Six states account for 57% of unauthorized immigrants: California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey and Illinois,” notes a new Pew Research Center analysis of the most current “unauthorized immigrant population trends” data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

“From 2007 to 2017, individual states experienced different trends. The unauthorized immigrant population decreased in a dozen states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Oregon. In five states, the unauthorized immigrant population rose over the same period: Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Dakota and South Dakota,” the study continued.

“A rising share of unauthorized immigrants have lived in the U.S. for more than a decade. About two-thirds (66%) of unauthorized immigrant adults in 2017 had been in the U.S. more than 10 years, compared with 41% in 2007. In 2017, unauthorized immigrant adults had lived in the U.S. for a median of 15.1 years, meaning that half had been in the country at least that long.”

WEEKEND REAL ESTATE

POLL DU JOUR

• 48% of Americans say a U.S. president over age 80 would find the job too difficult; 50% of Republicans, 44% of independents and 51% of Democrats agree.

• 26% overall say a president over 80 would have the wisdom required for the job and do well; 31% of Republicans, 25% of independents and 24% of Democrats agree.

• 26% overall are unsure how a president over 80 would fare; 18% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 26% of Democrats agree.

• 39% overall say a president under age 40 would bring fresh ideas to the job and do well; 28% of Republicans, 34% of independents and 54% of Democrats agree.

• 37% overall say president under 40 is too inexperienced for the job; 58% of Republicans, 35% of independents and 25% of Democrats agree.

• 24% overall are unsure how a president under 40 would fare; 14% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 22% of Democrats agree.

Source: An Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults conducted June 9-11.

