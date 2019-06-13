The Pentagon late Thursday released still photographs and grainy black-and-white video footage purportedly showing Iranian Revolutionary Guard personnel removing an unexploded mine from the side of an oil tanker targeted in the Gulf of Oman earlier in the day.

U.S. Central Command said that U.S. forces in the region witnessed and recorded an Iranian boat approach the Kokuka Courageous and remove an unexploded limpet mine from the side of the vessel. The video footage released by the Defense Department appears to show a small device being removed from the ship.

The Courageous, along with another tanker, the Front Altair, were rocked by explosions off the coast of Iran on Thursday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Iran for the attack, and administration officials suggested they had concrete evidence that Tehran was responsible.

Thursday’s video footage, officials say, proves Iran’s involvement. Pictures released along with the video appear to show an unexploded mine still attached to the side of the ship, along with a sizable hole where one of the mines had detonated.

U.S. officials said that limpet mines were also used in a May attack on four oil tankers — an incident the Trump administration has similarly blamed on Iran.

Along with Thursday night’s release, military officials released a statement saying the U.S. does not seek war with Iran but will not hesitate to defend itself.

SEE ALSO: Attacks on oil tankers raise fears of military response between U.S., Iran

“The U.S. and the international community stand ready to defend our interests, including the freedom of navigation,” CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Bill Urban said. “The United States has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East. However, we will defend our interests.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.