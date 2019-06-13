Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a slim lead over his 2020 Democratic presidential opponents in California, with Sen. Kamala D. Harris placing fourth in the battle in her home state, according to a survey released Thursday.

Mr. Biden has the support of 22% of likely Democratic primary voters in California, which will send the largest delegation to the Democratic National Convention in 2020, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 18%, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 17%, and Ms. Harris at 13%, according to the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll conducted for the Los Angeles Times.

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was at 10 percent, and no other candidate topped 3 percent.

“Our poll indicates that the contest is a wide-open affair, with five candidates in double digits and none dominating,” said Mark DiCamillo, the veteran pollster who directs the Berkeley IGS Poll.

Many of the 2020 candidates appeared at California Democrats’ recent convention, though Mr. Biden opted instead to attend a Human Rights Campaign event in Ohio.

Though Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders were separated by a single point, the poll is at least the third public survey released in recent days that showed the Massachusetts senator edging out Mr. Sanders for second place behind Mr. Biden, after much of the public polling thus far has put Mr. Sanders in second place.

The survey of 2,131 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted online from June 4-10. The results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.

