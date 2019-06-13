Democratic presidential hopeful Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday pushed back on the notion that the United States should embrace socialism as a cure for its ills.

The former vice president said at a fundraising event in Chicago that the middle class needs to be rebuilt and that they need “just a little bit of breathing room.”

“Things have changed in a way that needs to be turned around,” he said, according to a pool report of the event. “And it doesn’t require socialism, and it doesn’t require some fundamental shift. It requires sort of reordering capitalism to make capitalism work and save it.”

Earlier in the day, Sen. Bernard Sanders, one of Mr. Biden’s top rivals for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, had made a full-throated call for “democratic socialism” as a means to mend problems in the country.

Mr. Biden acknowledged he’s leading the Democratic field in much of the public polling on the race, but said he isn’t counting on anything and that “this is a marathon, man.”

“You know, a lot of things are going to happen in this primary about, ‘You cast a vote in 1975 and I said …,’ ” Biden said. “This is not about the past. It’s about the future and what are we going to do? What are we going to do? How do we move this country forward? And it’s all within our wheelhouse to do these things. There’s not a single thing we cannot do.”

He said he thinks he’s managed to resist hitting back so far at President Trump, who earlier in the week called Mr. Biden a loser and a dummy, and said he was mentally weak.

“I’ve been able to control my Irish,” he said. “So far.”

