Progressive political action committee Justice Democrats announced Thursday it is backing Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar’s primary challenger, Jessica Cisneros.

“She represents the voices we so desperately need in Congress right now — millennial, working-class, Latina, first-generation immigrant, and dedicating her life to giving back to her community,” said Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats.

The PAC helped fuel the rise to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and is eager to build upon that success in congressional races next year.

Ms. Cisneros is the first primary challenger they have endorsed ahead of the 2020 election.

An immigration and human rights attorney, Ms. Cisneros announced she was running in an online video in which she questioned Mr. Cuellar’s political loyalties.

“Our congressman claims to be a Democrat, but he’s voted with Trump nearly 70 percent of the time and he is Trump’s favorite Democrat,” she said.

