OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) - A Baldwin City woman has pleaded guilty in the death of her mother’s boyfriend at a northeast Kansas lake.

Jefferson County Attorney Josh Ney announced Thursday that Ashlyn Hemmerling pleaded guilty to premeditated first-degree murder after prosecutors presented evidence in her trial in Jefferson County District Court.

She was charged in the March 2018 shooting death of 22-year-old Taylor Dean Sawyer in a remote area of Perry Lake.

Her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jonathan Blevins, was convicted in March of first-degree murder in Sawyer’s death. He was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports authorities said Sawyer was the boyfriend of Hermmerling’s mother, Sarah Hemmerling, who was charged with obstruction before that charge was dropped.

Hemmerling’s sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

