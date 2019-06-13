The government’s chief political watchdog said Thursday that White House adviser Kellyanne Conway has violated the Hatch Act so often that she should be fired.

Special Counsel Henry J. Kerner, who polices federal employees who drift into politics, wrote a letter to President Trump advising him that Ms. Conway’s “disregard” for the law is palpable.

“Never has OSC had to issue multiple reports to the president concerning Hatch Act violations by the same individual,” he wrote. “OSC respectfully requests that Ms. Conway be held to the same standards as all other federal employees and, as such, you find removal from federal service to be the appropriate disciplinary action.”

He said that it Ms. Conway were a regular federal employee and not a presidential appointee at the White House, the Merit Service Protection Board would have ousted her.

But because she’s a part of the White House office, it’s up to the president to take that step, he wrote.

“Her actions erode the principal foundation of our democratic system — the rule of law,” he said.

White House spokesman Steven Groves said Ms. Conway’s forays into politics are protected by the First Amendment, and called the special counsel’s report “deeply flawed.”

“Its decisions seem to be influenced by media pressure and liberal organizations — and perhaps OSC should be mindful of its own mandate to act in a fair, impartial, non-political manner, and not misinterpret or weaponize the Hatch Act,” Mr. Groves said.

The Office of Special Counsel is not the same as the Justice Department special counsel.

It’s a separate agency responsible for policing the Hatch Act, the law that prohibits government employees from politicking while on government time.

Mr. Kerner issued a 17-page report detailing Ms. Conway’s violations, and pointing to her seeming indifference to the law.

“Let me know when the jail sentence starts,” she told reporters last month when asked about her mixing politics with her government job.

He said her Twitter account regularly mixes the two roles, and her frequent appearances to talk to reporters at the White House show “a pattern of partisan attacks” on the Democratic presidential candidates.

“Ms. Conway’s advocacy against the Democratic candidates and open endorsement of the president’s reelection effort during both official media appearances and on her Twitter account constitute prohibited political activity under the Hatch Act,” he wrote.

Thursday’s report follows a 2018 report that first dinged Ms. Conway for television appearances taking a stand on the 2017 Alabama special election for a U.S. Senate seat.

Ms. Conway, a GOP strategist and pollster before joining the White House, now serves as “counselor to the president.”

Mr. Kerner said his office has had to investigate senior officials from both parties before, but Ms. Conway’s case is the worst they’ve ever had.

