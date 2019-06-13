CHICAGO (AP) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with shots fired at a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Chicago.
Illinois State Police say the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved a count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Christopher Cruz of Chicago. Cruz faces a bond hearing Thursday.
A 45-year-old man told police that multiple shots were fired at his vehicle on May 6. The man was not wounded.
Cruz was arrested Wednesday.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.