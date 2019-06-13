PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Police say a man was fatally shot during a fight at a Northeast Portland beach.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the shooter and other people at Broughton Beach fled the area after the Wednesday night shooting, according to Portland police.

No arrests have been announced.

Officers responded about 9:25 p.m. to the beach, which is on Northeast Marine Drive near Portland International Airport. Police say they tried to save the man but he died at the scene.

Police said a large group of people had gathered at the beach and that someone fired a gun during a fight and hit the man who was killed.

Police are investigating.

