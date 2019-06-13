By - Associated Press - Thursday, June 13, 2019

MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Mesa police say an officer shot and critically wounded a man who allegedly pointed a gun at the officer during a foot pursuit.

Cmdr. Ed Wessing says the encounter occurred after two men in a car ran after being pulled over by police during a traffic stop Wednesday night.

According to Wessing, the wounded man was expected to survive his injuries.

No identities were released.

