MESA, Ariz. (AP) - Mesa police say an officer shot and critically wounded a man who allegedly pointed a gun at the officer during a foot pursuit.
Cmdr. Ed Wessing says the encounter occurred after two men in a car ran after being pulled over by police during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
According to Wessing, the wounded man was expected to survive his injuries.
No identities were released.
