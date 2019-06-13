The House intelligence committee on Thursday subpoenaed former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates for documents and testimony as the panel ramps up its own investigation into contacts between Russia and campaign officials.

Both Gates and Flynn pleaded guilty to charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller and cooperated in the investigation.

Chairman Adam B. Schiff, California Democrat, said their investigation requires “speaking directly with fact witnesses.” He added the subpoena was necessary because Flynn and Gates had rebuffed previous committee efforts to haul them before Congress.

“Both Michael Flynn and Rick Gates were critical witnesses for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, but so far have refused to cooperate fully with Congress,” Mr. Schiff said in a statement. “That’s simply unacceptable. The American people and Congress deserve to hear directly from these two critical witnesses.”

The subpoenas request they turn over documents and appear before the panel on July 10.

Both Flynn and Gates are still cooperating with the government and have not been sentenced since their guilty pleas. Flynn even hired a new lawyer, one critical of Mr. Mueller, ahead of his sentencing.

Mr. Schiff’s letter accompanying the subpoena scolded the two men for cooperating with the government, but then resisting requests to assist Congress.

“While the committee understands that your cooperation agreement with the Department of Justice only requires you to testify for the department, the committee is disappointed that you do not view your cooperation more broadly as an obligation to assist the United States of America, not merely the Department of Justice,” Mr. Schiff wrote.

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to investigators about his contacts with the then-Russian ambassador while Gates, a business associate of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, pleaded guilty to false statements and conspiracy against the United States.

