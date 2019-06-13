ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - A pregnant woman who was shot and killed in North Carolina had testified against a murder suspect in court two weeks ago.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports 24-year-old Tiyquasha Antwonique Simuel suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at a hospital Wednesday. Asheville Police spokeswoman Christina Hallingse declined to say whether Simuel’s baby survived, citing state law.

Simuel testified against her ex-boyfriend Nathaniel Dixon in late May. Dixon is accused of killing Candace Pickens and attempting to kill her then-3-year-old son in 2016. Pickens was pregnant at the time.

The judge for the murder trial closed the courtroom to anyone other than immediate family, criminal justice officials and reporters. The trial is ongoing.

Simuel hadn’t been publicly identified as a witness before her death.

Police haven’t announced any arrests in Simuel’s slaying.

