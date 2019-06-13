Rep. Norma Torres was forced to withdraw a statement on the House floor Wednesday after she slammed her pro-life colleagues as “sex-starved.”

“Mr. Speaker, it is tiring to hear from so many sex-starved males on this floor talk about a woman’s right to choose,” the California Democrat said.

Ms. Torres’ comment, which sparked jeers from the Republican side of the chamber, came during a debate on a spending bill for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Republican Rep. Ross Spano had slammed the Democrats’ legislation for allowing federal funding to be used for abortions.

“For more than 40 years, this country operated under the policy that not one cent of taxpayer money can be used to fund abortion,” Mr. Spano said. “The legislation before us not only strips pro-life provisions but includes language that undermines efforts to promote life.”

After Ms. Torres blasted her Republican male colleagues as “sex-starved,” Republican Rep. Rob Woodall interjected to ask if the congresswoman wanted to change her statement.

Ms. Torres obliged, saying, “Mr. Speaker, if it pleases my colleagues on the other side, I will withdraw my statement about sex-starved males on the floor.

“I will put it in different terms,” she continued, The Hill reported. “It is tiring to be here on this floor or in committee as a woman to continue to be counseled about what types of affordable — whether it is family planning conversations that rightfully I deserve to have with my own doctor choosing when women want to have a family and to avoid pregnancy.

“It is unfortunate that that is something that continues to be denied to American women day in and day out on this floor. And with that, I will reserve the balance of my time,” she said.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.