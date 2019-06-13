Moscow is claiming that it has brokered a cease-fire between the Syrian government and rebel forces battling to oust President Bashar Assad.

Russian Maj. Gen. Viktor Kupchishin told state-run media outlets RIA and Interfax that the cease-fire between rebel forces in northwest Syria and Russian-backed government troops in the area had already taken effect, The New York Times reported.

Officials from the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the Russian accord took effect on Wednesday at midnight, but not before Mr. Assad’s forces launched a blistering air assault against anti-government positions in the last major territory inside Syria still controlled by the rebels.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.