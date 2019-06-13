White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping down, President Trump said Thursday.

The president tweeted that “our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas.”

“She is a very special person with extraordinary talents, who has done an incredible job!” Mr. Trump said. “I hope she decides to run for Governor of Arkansas - she would be fantastic. Sarah, thank you for a job well done!”

After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2019



Mrs. Sanders, 36, took over one of the most difficult jobs in Washington in the summer of 2017, when press secretary Sean Spicer resigned. She lasted in the position longer than her critics expected; two years is about standard for a White House press secretary.

The daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Mrs. Sanders brought a dry sense of humor to the job as she succeeded for a time in lowering the temperature of the White House’s clashes with the press.

But with Mr. Trump continually feuding with the media, Mrs. Sanders also presided over the disappearance of daily press briefings at the White House. The daily question-and-answer sessions have been a staple of multiple administrations.

She became a public-relations lightning rod for the administration last year when she and her family were asked to leave a restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, because the staff disapproved of the administration’s policies.

But in the White House, she has been respected among her staff and colleagues as a capable, cool-headed defender of the president’s policies.

She came under renewed fire from the media after the release of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, in which she acknowledged that her claim to the press in 2017 about FBI employees losing faith in fired Director James B. Comey wasn’t based on anything. She also told the special counsel that her assertion of the White House hearing from “countless” FBI employees who were unhappy with Mr. Comey was “a slip of the tongue.”

At an East Room event, Mr. Trump called Mrs. Sanders up to the dais, praising her for “an incredible job.”

“We’ve been through a lot together,” the president said. “She is a special person, a very, very fine woman.” She’s strong but with great, great heart. She’s a warrior.”

Mrs. Sanders said she would “try not to get emotional” as her eyes welled up and her voice caught for a moment.

“This has been the honor of a lifetime,” she said. “I’ve loved it. I love the president. It’s something that I’ll treasure for ever.”

Noting that she has three young children, she said, “I have three amazing kids, and I’m going to spend a little more time with them.”

