Rep. Steve Cohen continued Thursday to advocate for impeachment proceedings to begin following President Trump’s comments saying he would potentially accept foreign dirt on his 2020 opponents.

In an interview on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Mr. Cohen questioned whether the president is “capable to serve the public.”

“When you say that you will violate the law and take information from foreign powers — which is against the law — it shows you cannot be president because you can’t faithfully execute the office which is the oath you take,” the Tennessee Democrat said.

When Mr. Cohen was asked whether House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “failing in her duty to protect the law,” he said she has a “different perspective” than him and she thinks they can oust Mr. Trump in the 2020 election.

“I think the 2020 elections will rid us of him, but I think he is a present danger and that if we don’t do something to assure — and I think impeachment proceedings will help see that he is beaten, but that’s not the reason to do it — I think we have a moral imperative to bring those charges in the House and stand up and do its responsibility, even if the Senate won’t. I think we will see blood on our hands,” he said.

Mr. Trump said to ABC in an interview that aired Wednesday he would take information from foreigners and that would not constitute collusion in U.S. elections.

“It’s not an interference. They have information. I think I’d take it,” he said. “I think you might want to listen. There isn’t anything wrong with listening,” he said. “If somebody called from a country, Norway, ‘We have information on your opponent’ — oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

Mrs. Pelosi responded to Mr. Trump’s statement Thursday by saying it is an “insult to our democracy.”

“He does not know the difference between right and wrong. And that’s probably the nicest thing I can say about him,” she said.

