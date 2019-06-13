MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged with intentionally setting fire to a dozen vacant houses.

Memphis Fire Department spokesman Wayne Cooke said Wednesday that 27-year-old Dvon Robertson has been charged with 15 counts of arson after his arrest on Monday. Investigators said two houses saw multiple arson attempts.

Investigators say Robertson was seen near the location of two fires at vacant single-family homes. An arrest document says Robertson was seen jumping a fence holding a bottle of lighter fluid.

Cooke says that fire, water and smoke damage amounted to more than $82,000.

Online records show a public defender has been requested to represent Robertson. It was not clear Wednesday if one had been assigned. The phone for the Shelby County public defender’s office did not accept messages late Wednesday.

