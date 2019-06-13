President Trump on Thursday tapped Eric Ueland, a Washington veteran with two decades of experience on Capitol Hill, as his new director of legislative affairs. “Eric will work to add to the many legislative victories the president has already achieved, including tax cuts, the First Step Act, and rebuilding of our great military,” said White House spokesman Judd Deere.

Mr. Ueland, who has been serving as the president’s deputy director of domestic policy, will begin his new post on Monday. His appointment comes as Mr. Trump is pushing Congress to approve his new trade deal with Canada and Mexico, and as the White House faces hurdles on an agreement with lawmakers on spending for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.

Mr. Ueland has worked as chief of staff for then-Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, Tennessee Republican, and as staff director for the Senate Budget Committee, among other congressional posts. A native of Portland, Oregon, he graduated from the University of San Francisco in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in history.

In the private sector, he has worked at The Duberstein Group, Inc., a bipartisan advisory and advocacy firm, and as a senior strategy officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation in 2018.

