Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview released Thursday that bilateral relations with the U.S. have continued to worsen as a result of sanctions imposed under President Trump.

Relations between Russia and the U.S. are “deteriorating, getting worse by the hour,” Mr. Putin said during an interview with Russian media, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin.

“In recent years, the current U.S. administration has already taken several dozen decisions on sanctions with regard to Russia,” continued Mr. Putin.

“I hope that with all our partners, including our American partners, the United States, we will be able to work out some constructive solutions during the upcoming G-20 meeting, creating the necessary stable conditions for economic cooperation,” he said.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment.

Mr. Trump said Wednesday that he plans to meet with Mr. Putin later this month while both in attendance at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

