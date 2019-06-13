Do lawmakers deserve a little extra something in their paychecks? Three-fourths of voters veto a pay raise for Congress. Only a minuscule number of voters — just 4% — say they strongly approve of the idea.

Six-out-of-10 of them “strongly oppose” the idea of a $4,500 cost-of-living raise for the lawmakers — which would bring their salaries to $178,500. Half of Democratic voters share this sentiment. Another 15% of all voters are cool to the idea of a raise, according to a new Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Here are the numbers, with partisan breakdown:

• 57% of U.S. voters “strongly oppose” a $4,500 cost-of-living raise for Congress, which brings their salaries to $178,500; 66% of Republicans, 59% of independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

• 15% overall “somewhat oppose” the raise; 11% of Republicans, 12% of independents and 20% of Democrats agree.

• 14% are undecided on the matter; 8% of Republicans, 17% of independents and 17% of Democrats agree.

• 10% “somewhat support” the raise; 10% of Republicans, 8% of independents and 11% of Democrats agree.

• 4% “strongly support” it; 5% of Republicans, 3% of independents and 4% of Democrats agree.

Source: A Politico/Morning Consult poll of 1,991 registered U.S. voters conducted June 7-9 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.



Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.