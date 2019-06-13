The Washington Times has won a combined 21 awards in two major journalism competitions.

The Times took home 16 awards in the Society of Professional Journalists’ 2019 Dateline Awards for journalism excellence, landing six first-place wins and 12 finalist honors in the daily newspaper division. The industry competition for the honors included The Associated Press and The Washington Post.

Stephen Dinan, deputy managing editor for politics, won first place in beat reporting for his relentless immigration policy coverage, with fellow reporters Guy Taylor, Jeff Mordock and Ben Wolfgang named as finalists in the category.

Mr. Wolfgang won top honors for his overall coverage of business issues, with Dan Boylan named as a finalist. Mr. Mordock was named a finalist in the series competition for his reporting on child pornography. Capitol Hill reporter Tom Howell was named a finalist in the series category for his ongoing coverage of the nation’s opioid addiction crisis.

Opinion writer Deborah Simmons won the overall columnist category, and Editor-in-Chief Emeritus Wesley Pruden named as the finalist. Sports columnist Thom Loverro was the winner in overall sports coverage, with Matthew Paras as a finalist.

Mr. Paras, David Driver and Adam Zielonka were named finalists in feature writing for their work on “Friday Night Plights,” a close look at the hidden health and injury hazards of high school football.

Metro writer Julia Airey was named a finalist in the breaking news category.

Washington Times universal desk layout editor Robert Cohn was named overall winner of the front page design competition, while assistant art director Alexander Hunter won the editorial cartoon competition.

The Times won five awards from the Virginia Press Association’s annual journalism competition, which draws some 5,000 entries in 50 categories each year.

The team of Mr. Howell, Mr. Mordock and Laura Kelly won first place for their up-close look at America’s opioid addiction. Mr. Pruden won second place in column writing for a trio of columns covering the fate of print journalism, the changing outlook of a high-profile senator and the life of President George H.W. Bush.

Deron Snyder took third place in sports column writing.

Mr. Cohn again won top honors for his editorial design, with first place awards for a portfolio of three front pages for the sports section. Illustrator and designer Linas Garsys won third place in the illustration category for his image reflecting an editorial on trade wars.

