FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (AP) - Police say a West Virginia man is accused of stabbing his 80-year-old mother.
WCHS-TV on Wednesday reported that 47-year-old Roland Nelson Massey has been charged with malicious wounding.
Authorities say they found Massey’s mother stabbed and badly beaten after a 911 call on Tuesday. She was flown from a medical center in Oak Hill to a hospital in Charleston.
Records show Massey is currently jailed. A court clerk said Wednesday that Massey has not yet hired an attorney.
___
Information from: WCHS-TV, http://www.wchstv.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.