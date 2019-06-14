COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) - Sri Lankan police say five key suspects in Easter Sunday bomb attacks on churches and hotels have been extradited from a Middle Eastern country.

Police spokesman Ruwan Gunasekara says the suspects arrived early Friday from Saudi Arabia after their arrest in an unspecified Middle Eastern country.

Gunasekara said Friday the five include the main suspect in the killing of two policemen last year at a checkpoint in eastern Sri Lanka that was blamed on Islamic extremists.

He said a total of 102 suspects are now being held in connection with the Easter suicide bomb attacks on three churches and three tourist hotels that killed more than 250 people.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

