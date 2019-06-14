Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Friday he has “no doubt” that Iran was behind the attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz as fears of a military clash between the U.S. and Iran rise.

“In Iraq, a quarter of American troops were killed as a direct or indirect result from Iran. We can go over 30 years of history and point every time Iran has lashed out at the United States or any of our allies. I have no doubt this is Iran in the Strait of Hormuz. They’re the only ones with the capability to do it,” the Illinois Republican said on CNN’s “At This Hour” show.

“Even if it wasn’t directly IRGC, Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps soldiers, it would be a militia for instance that they’ve energized,” he said. “They’re lashing out, no doubt.”

The U.S. military’s Central Command released a video Thursday night that purports to show Iranians removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the two ships attacked.

President Trump agreed with that analysis, telling Fox New’s “Fox & Friends” Friday that “it was [Iran] that did it.”

“Well, Iran did do it, and you know they did it because you saw the boat. One of the mines didn’t explode, and it essentially has Iran written all over it,” Mr. Trump said.

“We’re being very tough on sanctions. When I came into office, they were an absolute terror. They were all over the place, they were Yemen, they were in Syria. [Iran] was in charge of every place. They’ve changed a lot since I’ve been president. They were unstoppable and now they’re in deep, deep trouble,” he said.

• Guy Taylor contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.