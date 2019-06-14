Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s spokesman deleted a profane tweet directed at the congresswoman’s potential 2020 Republican challenger, Rich Valdes.

Spokesman Corbin Trent lashed out at Mr. Valdes, an associate producer for the “Mark Levin Show,” after Mr. Valdes claimed Ms. Ocasio-Cortez “ran” away from him when he approached her during the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City on Sunday. Mr. Valdes told the New York Post that he was trying to debate the democratic socialist lawmaker “on the merits of capitalism versus socialism” when she “jetted to the other side of the street.”

“Yo @RichValdes what in the actual f–k makes you think you’re entitled to a debate with AOC,” Mr. Trent responded Sunday.

“Pro tip: stalking her at a parade ain’t gonna make it any more likely to happen,” he added.

Mr. Trent deleted the tweet the next day, The Post reported.

“I did indeed delete it,” Mr. Trent told the outlet. “It didn’t seem that helpful.”

He explained that he didn’t regret the tweet, but rather “regrets that people chase people around.”

“I regret that so many people right from presidential candidates to right-wing commentators to random people that start organizations think that they’re entitled to people’s time,” Mr. Trent told the Post. I think she’s spending a ton of time in the district talking about what she’s doing, talking about why she’s doing it and making a case for her policies.”

Mr. Valdes, who announced last week his plans to challenge Ms. Ocasio-Cortez in her district in 2020, told the Post that he never chased the congresswoman, but simply walked over to her.

“If Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez condones her spokesperson’s belligerent behavior and language, that’s on her,” he said. “It speaks volumes to how much she respects civility and respectful civil discourse. Something we desperately need today.”

@RepAOC’s spox @corbintrent had some choice words for me in a tweet he’s since deleted. Not sure if he’s on Congressional staff, campaign staff or a volunteer but he gave a comment to @nypost on her behalf and lied. Not a good look. @AOC. pic.twitter.com/cIQxSbixh7 — Rich Valdes 🇺🇸 (@RichValdes) June 11, 2019

