By - Associated Press - Friday, June 14, 2019

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) - State police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car on a highway in western Massachusetts.

At least one person died in the collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Holyoke shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities did not immediately release any other information.

The state Department of Transportation said the right lane was closed to traffic after the crash.

