HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) - State police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a car on a highway in western Massachusetts.
At least one person died in the collision in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 in Holyoke shortly after 7:30 a.m. Friday.
Authorities did not immediately release any other information.
The state Department of Transportation said the right lane was closed to traffic after the crash.
