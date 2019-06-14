President Trump took time Friday to praise his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, comparing her to former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

In a far-reaching, 50-minute interview with Fox News’ “Fox & Friends,” he discussed his proposed redesign of Air Force One, which will feature a design closer to the American’s flag colors of red, white and blue.

The Kennedy administration originally designed the 747 aircraft in 1962, with Ms. Onassis providing input into the plane’s now iconic blue and white color scheme.

“I like the concept of red, white and blue,” Mr. Trump said. “It’ll look much better, actually. The baby blue doesn’t fit with us…And it was Jackie O. and that’s good, but we have our own Jackie O. today. It’s called Melania. We’ll call it Melania T.”

“People love her. She gets no credit from the media but she gets credit from the people. When I go and speak in front of these big crowds we have tremendous crowds and so many people are holding up banners that say ‘we love our first lady.’”

Jackie O. is the tabloid nickname given to the former first lady when she remarried Greek millionaire Aristotle Onassis five year’s after President John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

They would later divorce and she would be buried as Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy next to her presidential husband in 1994 in Arlington National Cemetery.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.