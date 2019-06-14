President Trump will host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House on Thursday, a visit that will likely put more pressure on congressional Democrats to approve the president’s new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the two leaders “will discuss the shared economic interests of their countries, including the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and opportunities to drive more growth and create jobs in both the United States and Canada.”

They will also talk about the upcoming G-20 summit, which will take place from June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan.

Mr. Trudeau is pushing for passage of the new trade deal, which would replace the 1990s era North American Free Trade Agreement. All three countries ended a burgeoning tariff war upon signing the new agreement.

Many Democrats in Congress favor passage. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, Massachusetts Democrat, said he’s hopeful the agreement can be approved within the next 30 days as Democrats negotiate with the administration on possible changes to labor and environmental standards.

